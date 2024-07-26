This dating sim lets you date furniture and household items, including pianos and baths, plus something monstrous voiced by Delicious In Dungeon's iconic Senshi

Date Everything! is a sandbox dating simulator where you can date the human forms of furniture and household items, and Delicious In Dungeon actor SungWon Cho is part of the game's stellar cast.

Announced today, Date Everything! is being dubbed a "sandbox dating simulator" in its debut trailer below, which I'm honestly not sure has ever been an actual thing in video games before. As the protagonist, you put on some swanky glasses which turn your furniture and household items into people you can date, which is one hell of a premise.

Date Everything | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You can chat to and date the human embodiments of things like hoovers, pianos, and even bookshelves. It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though - one scene in the trailer above has a character claiming they're being cheated on by their partner, to which the latter replies "I wish I was cheating on you!" Ouch.

There are 100 fully voice-acted characters in Date Everything! according to the game's reveal trailer, including The Last of Us 2's Laura Bailey, Persona 5's Erica Lindbeck, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon's Marcy Edwards. What's got me really excited, though, is finding out whatever the hell Delicious In Dungeon's SungWon Cho is voicing in the sandbox dating game.

i voice this guy in @DateEverything, you'll just have to wait to find out more...... pic.twitter.com/TLKha57G67July 26, 2024

Does the character above scare me a little? Sure, but that's not going to deter me from hearing whatever Senshi's voice actor has cooked up. Delicious In Dungeon's English voice cast is an absolute treat for the ears (it even features One Piece's Nami, Emily Rudd, as Marcille), and Cho's work as Senshi is the cherry atop a suitably delicious cake.

Date Everything! doesn't have a release date, but it's coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

