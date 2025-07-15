John Wick's video game prequel proved the strategy genre is the best way to adapt the series, but you only have a couple more days to grab it as it's suddenly being delisted this week

John Wick Hex, a tactical RPG that's a prequel to the film series, is being delisted from storefronts this week.

While it may seem ripe for an action video game adaptation, the only non-VR John Wick game (outside of the series' cameos in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Payday 2, and not counting the AAA game that's apparently happening) was a tactical RPG – not really a genre associated with fast-paced action.

However, John Wick Hex proved that it was maybe actually the ideal genre for the series, as it has you set up the elaborate attack and counter action seen in the films through a timeline system. It was directed by Mike Bithell, who created the likes of Thomas Was Alone and the recent Tron games Identity and Catalyst.

It's now been confirmed by publisher Big Fan Games on the game's Steam Community page that John Wick Hex will be delisted from all platforms (PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One) on July 17, not even six years after it originally released. The game is still selling at full price on the storefronts its available on, however (as Wario 64 points out ) it's on sale for $4 on Humble Bundle if you want the chance to get it before it's gone. However, if you're on console it'll have to be full price.

Game director Bithell talks about the delisting on BlueSky, saying: "This one was a weird journey... initially polarised folks, but now it's one of the consistent favorites people wanna chat with me about when I'm doing public stuff." He laments, "My first disappeared game, a weird feeling."



If you're reading this after July 17, 2025, it's too late to get John Wick Hex, so why not check out our list of the best strategy games?