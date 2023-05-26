John Wick 5 in early development – and that’s just the beginning

Lionsgate has confirmed John Wick 5 plans – and intends to build out the gun-toting franchise with spin-offs and a "AAA video game."

Motion picture group chairman Joe Drake confirmed as much during Lionsgate’s recent earnings call (H/T ComicBook.com).

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake said. Lionsgate had previously fielded proposals for a AAA game and that continues to be something at the forefront of its plans.

In normal-speak, that all amounts to John Wick growing out its franchise with more entries, more often – including television. One series, The Continental, is set for release later this year. Another spin-off movie, Ballerina (starring Ana de Armas) is also on the way on June 7, 2024.

"What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series… And so, we're building out the world and when that [fifth] movie comes, [it] will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Those who have seen John Wick 4 will know that, seemingly, the story of Keanu Reeves’ hitman drew to a close. It now appears it could be just the beginning, with a deluge of bullets, bruises, and ballerinas being loaded into the chamber. Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

