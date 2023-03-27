Lionsgate confirms when John Wick spin-off Ballerina will be releasing

Lionsgate has confirmed when John Wick spin-off Ballerina is set to release – though it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer before the studio reveals when the exact date will be.

Following John Wick: Chapter 4's successful opening weekend in the US, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake told Deadline (opens in new tab) that the film is planned for a 2024 release, in either "the spring or summer" of that year.

Starring Ana de Armas, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her lead performance in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the movie centers on Rooney, a dancer-turned-assassin for the ruthless Ruska Roma crime family, with which John had dealings with himself in the original series. The character, who will be reintroduced on a quest for revenge, was actually first glimpsed in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but was played in that film by Unity Phelan.

Wick (Keanu Reeves), Charon (the late Lance Reddick), Anjelica Huston (The Director), and Winston (Ian McShane) are all expected to make cameos in the Len Wiseman-directed flick. Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno round out the supporting cast.

"I think, in Ballerina, you'll get to see some of the hints of what John experienced during his origins in that place but through the eyes of a different character," Ballerina writer Shay Hatten recently told Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "It still solves some of the answers of [John Wick], just through the eyes of a new character."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in UK and US cinemas now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout 2023 and beyond.