John Wick 5 director says the film is "not a continuation" and will have a new story: "It will be really different"

John Wick 5 is bringing back Keanu Reeves' lethal hitman to the big screen for a new adventure, but things will be very different according to director Chad Stahelski.

With Ballerina hitting theaters soon and other spin-offs now in the works, the fifth installment will have to find its place in an expanding shared universe.

"The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up," Stahelski admitted in a recent interview with Empire. "So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation, with the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy fuck... I gotta see that.'"

The director also revealed that the upcoming new films and shows within the action franchise will pave the way for John Wick 5. "The John Wick TV show and the animation are big priorities. Our idea is to try some things and explore some threads and use those two properties to catapult us forward into the ideas for John 5," confirmed Stahelski.

As Keanu Reeves was confirmed to return for John Wick 5, Lionsgate also announced an anime prequel series that sees Wick completing the Impossible Task to free himself from his obligation to the High Table, and an Under The High Table TV series, which picks up directly after the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 and focuses on new characters that want to make a name for themselves.

There is also a spin-off movie in the works focused on Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine, who debuted in John Wick 4.

There is still much to learn about the world of John Wick. Next up in the schedule is Ballerina, a spin-off film starring Ana de Armas and set after the events of John Wick 3. The story follows a dancer-turned-assassin as she seeks revenge for the death of her father, and will feature an appearance from John Wick himself.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6.