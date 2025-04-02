Keanu Reeves is returning for John Wick 5 as the franchise expands with an anime prequel series and a Caine spin-off movie

John Wick's not dead...even though he sorta kinda died.

It was revealed during CinemaCon that Keanu Reeves is set to return for John Wick 5, though Lionsgate didn't say much else. They did, however, say a whole lot about two other brand new projects in the John Wick Universe. Donnie Yen is not only set to reprise his role as blind assassin Caine in a spin-off movie, but direct the pic himself.

"The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise," Yen said during the Lionsgate panel. "I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen.”

The studio also announced an anime prequel series, in which Reeves will lend his voice. Per Variety, the prequel series will "recount the origins of Wick as he completes the Impossible Task [...] to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen." Shannon Tindle, who helmed Netflix's Ultraman: Rising, is set to direct.

Reeves will appear as Wick in Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off movie that stars Ana de Armas as a dancer-turned-assassin, before suiting up once again for John Wick 5.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6. John Wick 5 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.