Keanu Reeves is returning for John Wick 5 as the franchise expands with an anime prequel series and a Caine spin-off movie

News
By published

John Wick will never die

John Wick 4
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick's not dead...even though he sorta kinda died.

It was revealed during CinemaCon that Keanu Reeves is set to return for John Wick 5, though Lionsgate didn't say much else. They did, however, say a whole lot about two other brand new projects in the John Wick Universe. Donnie Yen is not only set to reprise his role as blind assassin Caine in a spin-off movie, but direct the pic himself.

"The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise," Yen said during the Lionsgate panel. "I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen.”

The studio also announced an anime prequel series, in which Reeves will lend his voice. Per Variety, the prequel series will "recount the origins of Wick as he completes the Impossible Task [...] to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen." Shannon Tindle, who helmed Netflix's Ultraman: Rising, is set to direct.

Reeves will appear as Wick in Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off movie that stars Ana de Armas as a dancer-turned-assassin, before suiting up once again for John Wick 5.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6. John Wick 5 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action movies
Spider-Man: Brand New Day comic cover

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - How Peter Parker and Mary Jane's break up led to one of the wall-crawler's most transformative comic eras
Marvel Legends action figure of The Sentry in Thunderbolts*

Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Ex Nintendo PR managers say the Switch 2 generation is likely to see the retirement of "several of the major developers at Nintendo who we have known for 40 something years"
See more latest
Most Popular
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Ex Nintendo PR managers say the Switch 2 generation is likely to see the retirement of "several of the major developers at Nintendo who we have known for 40 something years"
A Helldiver holding a flag in a promotional image for Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CEO says industry layoffs have seen "very little accountability" from executives who "let go of one third of the company because you made stupid decisions"
Helldivers 2 Warbond
"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover": Helldivers 2 CEO reflects on Arrowhead's "summer of pain" and No Man's Sky-inspired redemption arc
Dexter: Original Sin
Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2
An illustration of Vault Boy saluting before a nuclear mushroom cloud.
Not for the first time, workers at Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls parent ZeniMax threaten strike at Microsoft: "Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing"
Superman
You can get an early 5-minute preview of James Gunn's Superman, if you go see A Minecraft Movie
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
"If it can run on Steam Deck, it can probably run on Switch 2": Ex Nintendo marketing leads say Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring prove there's a market for big AAA games on Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 on an orange background with &#039;pre-order&#039; badge
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could drop tomorrow, here's everything you need to know to get prepped
Marvel Legends action figure of The Sentry in Thunderbolts*
Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure
A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side
Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"