Donnie Yen's upcoming John Wick spin-off is officially a sequel to Chapter 4, as another returning cast member is confirmed

John Wick 4 star Rina Sawayama is reprising her role as Akira in Donnie Yen's upcoming spin-off Caine, Variety reports.

In 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4, Akira was the concierge at the Osaka Continental and the daughter of Shimazu Koji, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, the manager of the hotel and an old friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves).

"Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerized from John Wick: Chapter 4!" Yen, who's both starring in and directing the new spin-off, said in a statement.

Per Variety, the movie is being billed as a "Hong Kong-style action thriller" and will "continue the story arcs following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 now that Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

In John Wick 4, Caine was an assassin forced out of retirement to kill John Wick by the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), who threatened to kill his daughter if he didn't finish the job. In the process, he reluctantly kills Koji after John seeks refuge at the Osaka Continental but spares Akira, and the movie's post-credits scene sees her confronting Caine and out for venegeance.

Production on Caine is set to start later this year, but it isn't the only Wick spin-off coming our way: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, arrives in theaters next month.

Caine doesn't have a release date yet. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the biggest movie release dates of 2025.