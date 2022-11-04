John Wick studio says it's "fielding proposals" for a AAA game

A major John Wick game might be closer to reality than expected.

The news that such a game is a possibility came after the CEO of movie production company Lionsgate mentioned that his company had been "fielding proposals' for such a thing, noting that it would be a AAA title.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game" to be made out of the John Wick franchise, Jon Feltheimer is reported (opens in new tab) to have said on an earnings call. He went on to say that Lionsgate would be "interested in moving that forward" before adding that he didn't want to give any more details about the project at that time.

Assuming the project does move forward, that sentiment seems likely to change in the future. You'd expect a AAA John Wick title to get more than its fair share of publicity, not least as a result of the John Wick movie franchise which has proven hugely popular across its three movies, with a fourth already in the works.

That AAA designation also suggests that we can expect something big, too. The games would suggest some kind of large, relatively open combat title would work -perhaps in the vein of something like Sifu - but a character like Wick might get lost in a truly open world experience. 2020 saw the release of John Wick Hex, a more turn-based effort, but this AAA denomination suggests something bigger than that.

