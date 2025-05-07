Undeterred by Concord, Sony expands its live service army: PlayStation Studios adds new dev making a "team-based action game" targeting "years" of support

After the Concord drama that resulted in the game being shut down after a two-week stint, many expected Sony to slow down its live service ambitions, but even after two live service titles from Bluepoint and Bend Studio were canceled, that doesn't seem to be the case. Sony boss Hermen Hulst took to the PlayStation Blog to announce teamLFG, a new studio originating from within Bungie, which is working on multiplayer titles for Sony.

The new studio isn't just Bungie staff, however, with the team reportedly having developers "who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room," as well as "industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills."

While you may know LFG as a different acronym, teamLFG says it's using the tabletop definition – "Looking For Group." The studio said in PlayStation's press release, "We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging. We want our players to feel excited when they log on to discover their teammates already hanging out online."

While no specific titles have been announced alongside the studio, it has confirmed that the first game it's developing is set within a "lighthearted, comedic world set in a brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe." With the gameplay set to be "a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games"... whatever that means.

While there's likely an impressive group of talent behind the new studio, Sony's live service resume hasn't been the most inspiring. Hopefully, in a few years' time, we're all loving the latest frog-type life sim MOBA fighting platformer alongside some of Sony's premiere single-player games, which the company will hopefully have returned to by then.



