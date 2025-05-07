FromSoftware had to adjust the difficulty in Elden Ring Nightreign after the beta to make sure it's "challenging as you progress, but still manageable," and yes, some things are harder now

Don't expect Elden Ring Nightreign to feel exactly the same as it did during its beta test when it launches for real this month, as game director Junya Ishizaki says that adjustments have been made surrounding the co-op action RPG's difficulty.

In an interview published on the official PlayStation blog today, Ishizaki responds to whether any changes have been made to Nightreign following the results of February's network test, and the short answer is yes.

The first change is more to do with how certain bits of information are conveyed, as the director notes that "some players found it difficult to understand what elements were visible on the map and said it was hard to identify next steps, or how to use some of the character movesets." Going forward, this should now be "conveyed more clearly to players during gameplay."

In addition, Ishizaki says, FromSoftware "received a lot of helpful feedback regarding the difficulty."

He explains: "We made some adjustments to strike a balance that makes the game challenging as you progress, but still manageable. Gladius, one of the Nightlords, will also receive some updates, so players have that to look forward to in the final game."

To be clear, Gladius is getting tougher, not weaker, as the blog post notes that buffs are coming to the three-headed wolf boss. So, if you already struggled with him during the network test (he was beaten over 58,000 times, which was a lot less than all of the other bosses), then, uh, good luck.

Thankfully, there's not long at all to wait now before we can embark on Nightreign, with it set to release across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 30. FromSoftware is working on plenty of things worth getting excited about, with The Duskbloods – a PvPvE action RPG – on the way as a Switch 2 exclusive next year, too.

