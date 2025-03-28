In 15 hours, Elden Ring Nightreign beta players managed to beat the Day 3 boss over 58k times, which sounds pretty good until you hear about the 38 billion runes lost

Elden Ring Nightreign 's closed beta test wrapped up last month after a total of five three-hour sessions, and publisher Bandai Namco has now shared some interesting stats to show how everyone fared. While there's certainly an impressive amount of boss kills, it definitely sounds like a few players (understandably) struggled.

Let's go over the highlights, first. It sounds like Shadow of the Erdtree 's Golden Hippopotamus was the easiest target for many, with a grand total of 194,996 big fellas taken down during the beta. After that, it was the Flame Chariots with 164,974 player wins, the Fire Monk, who was defeated 150,128 times, closely followed by the Flying Dragon of the Hills, who was eradicated 147,202 times. Then, there's a pretty significant drop in wins against the Royal Army Knights, who were defeated only 98,738 times.

Meanwhile, for those who managed to bravely fight on to the third in-game day to face the Night Lord Gladius, Beast of the Night, a total of 58,615 victories were claimed. Once again, there's quite a big difference between that number and, say, the Golden Hippopotamus, but you had to go through a lot more in order to get there, so well done to anyone who managed it.

After all, some of the other stats reveal that it wasn't exactly an easy ride. In Nightreign, you can revive your allies by attacking them, and, uh, players certainly made use of that.

"A total of 23,627,489 attacks were used to save downed Nightfarers," Bandai Namco writes. That's over 23 million assists. You can't revive an ally in a single hit, so this is almost certainly counting all the attacks launched in an attempt to get people back on their feet, but it still points to an awful lot of falling in battle.

However, no stat illustrates the amount of pain and failure more than the amount of runes lost. Collectively, beta players lost 37,957,453,867 runes, and yes, you're reading that number correctly – that amounts to almost 38 billion.

In case you were curious, that's on average over two and a half billion runes lost per hour, or roughly 42 million per minute. That's absolutely wild in such a short amount of time – bear in mind, though, that many people were totally thwarted with server issues in the first session , so a lot of people missed out on a few hours of gameplay there.

There's no doubt we have much more suffering and glory ahead of us when Elden Ring Nightreign launches – it's set to arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on May 30.