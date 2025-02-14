The first Elden Ring Nightreign network test "has ended" after a few disastrous hours, and "an additional network test is being considered" to make up for it

FromSoftware has apologized for the server issues during Elden Ring Nightreign 's now-finished network test and is considering another session in the future, so you may still get to play the game before launch.

Twitter has been flooded with memes of people who weren't able to connect to Nightreign's servers during its network test. I suppose this is what a network test is all about, seeing if the servers can handle all the players.

In a statement published to Twitter, the official Elden Ring account writes: "The first session of the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test has ended. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues. Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test. An additional Network Test session is being considered. Thank you."

It's good to hear that work is being carried out to improve the servers. While FromSoftware does have multiplayer elements in its games, none have been as focused on co-operative play as Nightreign, so some teething issues were to be expected.

In the replies to the tweet, there are more memes. One is about how bad Bandai Namco servers are, and another simply points toward how often players tried to attempt to log in .

There's still plenty of time for FromSoftware to get the servers running before Nightreign's May 30 launch date . That's just one day after my birthday, by the way, in case anyone wanted to buy me a gift.

If you were one of the many, many people who was unable to access the network test, you could always read our Nightreign preview to get a feel for the game.

