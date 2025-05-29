FromSoftware has already suggested a fix for Elden Ring Nightreign's endless matchmaking error on PS5 - and it's super simple

If you struggling with an endless matchmaking bug for Elden Ring Nightreign on PS5 or PS4, FromSoftware may have already revealed a fix.

The Elden Ring Nightreign release does seem to have gone pretty smoothly, with no major server errors in sight. If there's one issue that does seem to be affecting players, however, it's an endless matchmaking error that appears to be unique to PlayStation consoles. Elden Ring Nightreign players on PS5 and PS4 are reporting that they can get stuck in endless matchmaking queues for the multiplayer game.

Thankfully, FromSoftware itself seems to have already suggested a fix. In a tweet earlier today, the company's player support account said that "if you are having difficulty matching, please pause the matching process and select to deploy again" (translated via Google).

You can play Elden Ring Nightreign solo, so you're not locked out of the game completely if you suffer from this error, but given that there's no Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay, the PlayStation community will be doubly effected by it. If one player can't join anyone, then that's one other player that the rest of the community won't have access to.

Hopefully, this issue gets fixed quickly. Elsewhere, however, it seems as though the Nightreign release is going quite well, not least because the Elden Ring Nightreign player count shot to nearly 300,000 players on Steam alone within an hour of its PC launch.

