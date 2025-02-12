Elden Ring Nightreign launches this May, costs $40, and already has DLC cooking
Here's a FromSoftware news blast for you: co-op roguelike spinoff Elden Ring Nightreign is out in May, is cheaper than your usual big-budget release, and already has DLC in the works.
As GamesRadar+ learned at a recent preview event, Elden Ring Nightreign has been penciled in for a May 30, 2025 release date and will cost $39.99 if you're going for the standard edition. The game will be on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X as well as PC, but if you want a physical copy you'll need to go with the PS5 or Xbox Series X version.
If you've got more money to spend, the deluxe edition will cost $54.99 and come with the game, a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and access to the DLC when it launches. FromSoftware hasn't shared a release window for that DLC, though it has let slip that it'll include new playable Nightfarers, bosses, and map biomes.
Of course, there's a still-fancier Elden Ring Nightreign collector's edition you can get for $200 that features 24 centimeters of another poor soul to keep that trend going. Oh, and you also have the option to drop $190 for another fancy helmet – just the merch, with no game – to complete the Elden Ring trifecta. Who needs money, anyway?
As for whether it'll all be worth it, we certainly think so. We got the chance to play FromSoftware's next game, and as shared in our Elden Ring Nightreign preview, it's weird! But in a good way, so we're cautiously optimistic.
"In the best way possible, Elden Ring Nightreign feels like the kind of madcap experiment that players would normally have to cook up on their own because studios just wouldn't make it," we said.
Elden Ring Nightreign's map will sometimes see "large-scale changes" to terrain, including procedurally appearing volcanos, forests, and yes, swamps.
