Elden Ring Nightreign release time – FromSoftware's new co-op roguelike is almost here

The Elden Ring Nightreign release time is almost upon us as FromSoftware's new co-op-focused action RPG is set to launch this week.

Although it carries forward the Elden Ring name, Nightreign is set to be a very different experience from 2022's massive open-world behemoth. This time around, FromSoftware hopes you'll have a couple of buddies by your side to take on roguelike sequences of battles against new and returning foes.

While Nightreign currently stands as FromSoftware's lowest-rated game in seven years on Metacritic, it still sounds like there'll be plenty of fun to be had alongside your fellow Nightfarers. In our Elden Ring Nightreign review , we gave the game three-and-a-half stars out of five, praising it as "a surprisingly well-executed roguelike that melds well with the core of Elden Ring and even builds on it with a refreshingly rapid pace and spectacular new bosses."

And there's not long to wait now. If you're buying Elden Ring Nightreign digitally, it's worth noting that it's already available to pre-load ahead of its launch in your region across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. So, if you want to ensure you're ready to dive in as soon as possible, be sure to set it downloading in advance.

As for the actual release times, they tend to differ a bit between the PC and console releases, so read closely.

Elden Ring Nightreign release time

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

3pm PDT on May 29 on PC (9pm PDT on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One)

6pm EDT on May 29 on PC (May 30 at 12am EDT on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One)

11pm BST on May 29 on PC (May 30 at 12am BST on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One)

12am CEST on May 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One

Generally speaking, PC players can expect to get into the game a bit sooner than console owners, although the head start you'll get depends on where you live. Again, we're already within the 48-hour pre-load window, so don't forget to start downloading Nightreign as soon as you can if you're not waiting for a physical copy to arrive.

