Jurassic World Rebirth fans are debating the fates of fan-favourites Blue and Rexy after the new movie reveals dinosaurs have almost died out again

New sequel Jurassic World Rebirth establishes a world in which dinosaurs aren't doing so hot: a combination of climate change and disease means they're only able to thrive in a very limited number of areas on Earth, and these are all close to the equator.

The movie is a fresh start for the franchise, and there isn't any overlap in characters, which means we don't know what happened to anyone after the end of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. So, what does this all mean for Blue the Velociraptor, Rexy the T-rex, and the other dinos we got to know in the previous Jurassic World movies?

"The funniest thing about Rebirth saying that dinosaurs can only live in the tropics is that it inadvertently states that Blue and Rexy have died," one fan pointed out on Twitter. "All that effort to save them from Nublar only for them to unceremoniously die offscreen."

"Rexy was relocated to the Biosyn center at the end of Dominion, where the climate and environment are controlled," another replied. "But Blue and Beta were released into the mountains of Nevada, so likely they could’ve died."

"To be fair, Rexy’s been around for about 30 years already, and T-Rex life expectancy is theorized to have been about that. Sucks, but not that surprising," said someone else.

"Blue was the most intelligent Dino there was. If anyone could make it to the equator, it was her," someone else wrote. "She’s a clever girl." Others suggested that Chris Pratt's Owen Grady, who had a special bond with Blue, would have kept an eye on her.

Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, most of the world's dinosaurs now live on an island in the Caribbean. Covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) is sent there with ship's captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) to collect potentially life-saving DNA samples from the biggest dinosaurs alive, but their mission is complicated when they run into a civilian family.

Jurassic World Rebirth is out now in theaters.