Elden Ring Nightreign outfits resurrect our favorite sun knight with their bucket load of Dark Souls references: "SOLAIRE IS BACK"

FromSoftware revealed more about character customization in roguelike multiplayer Elden Ring Nightreign during its overview trailer premiere today, and now I know two things: treasured Dark Souls knight Solaire is back, and I will fall deeper into madness.

From a clouded "fitting mirror" located in Nightreign's grassy new Roundtable Hold safe house, players will be able to swap out their character's appearance with fixed armor sets they can purchase with the in-game currency Marks.

"You can unlock new costumes with Marks and change your appearance," says the overview trailer narrator, "these outfits allow you to change your Nightfarer's style to suit your tastes. Some costumes might even look familiar."

At this moment, the trailer showcases three nostalgic looks: Ringfinger Leonhard's set from Dark Souls 3, the Dark Souls 2 Faraam armor set (though, Nightreign uses its Dark Souls 3 version ), and a seemingly new, more regal version of smiley Solaire's armor.

"SOLAIRE IS BACK," a popular Reddit post screams across the universe.

"Praise the sun!" agrees a jovial reply that includes a fan-created image of Solaire with a giant butt.

But, though imagining things like Solaire's huge ass might be most satisfying to some – and trust me, I understand why – I'm more of a wiki goblin when it comes to FromSoftware games. As soon as I saw Solaire and his crew in Nightreign's overview trailer, I took to cross-referencing the other cosmetics it previews and found… well, nothing.

It looks like the drow witch Recluse's "Dawn" and "Darkness" outfits may take inspiration from Gwynevere in Dark Souls and Yuria from Demon's Souls, respectively, but that's all I got. That, and the fact that I'm prepared to risk my life for the haunted doll Revenant, whose brief appearances in the new Nightreign trailer remind me a bit of the frosty Dark Souls boss Crossbreed Priscilla.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be waist-deep in Wikipedia.