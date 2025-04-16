Elden Ring Nightreign's latest character reveal is a big man who loves getting drunk and punching dragons, and he looks like FromSoftware's ultimate tribute to the unga bunga playstyle

FromSoftware is slowly revealing more and more about the playable characters – essentially classes – in Elden Ring Nightreign, and the latest is a big guy who's more than willing to just punch bosses of every size right in the face. As this look at the Raider makes the rounds in the fandom, everyone seems united in the belief that this is gonna be the man for everybody who's ever enjoyed an unga bunga build.

The trailer shows the Raider tanking right through sword hits, punching swordsmen and dragons alike, before we cut to an apparent cinematic sequence showing him guzzling a bottle of booze alone.

Then we get a look at what appears to be the Raider's ultimate, where he summons a giant stone slab out of the ground that you and your co-op partners can use to get the high ground on enemies.

Between all that, the Raider's imposing size, and the big ole honkin' eff-off club he wields, it's clear that this character is one for the STR build enthusiasts.

This playstyle tends to be referred to as "unga bunga" with varying degrees of affection by the FromSoftware fandom, and I think it's clear to see that the caveman needs are being met.

"Looks like the ungabungas finally have their character," as one comment in the Elden Ring subreddit puts it.

That comment is followed by a question of "where caveman at" and more responses of "unga bunga" than I can reasonably repeat here. A genuine need in the community has certainly been met.

