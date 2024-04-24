Netflix's One Piece season 2 gets a new co-showrunner – and it's one of the writers of a surprise Disney Plus hit

One Piece season 2 will be arriving on Netflix with a new co-showrunner – and he's one of the writers of an incredibly popular Disney Plus show.

Per Deadline, Joe Tracz, co-executive producer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has joined the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga as executive producer and co-showrunner. Tracz is also credited as a writer on two episodes of Percy Jackson: 'I Plunge to My Death' and 'We Take a Zebra to Vegas.'

Percy Jackson and the Olympians proved incredibly popular on Disney Plus – it even had a more successful debut than Loki season 2.

Tracz will work with One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens on season 2, with Steve Maeda staying on as an executive producer. According to the report, filming is set to start in June, aiming for a 2025 premiere.

"I've been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don't come bigger or more beloved than One Piece," said Tracz in a statement. "I'm a huge fan of Oda-san's incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season One. So it's a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season Two."

One Piece was a huge success for Netflix, beating a record held by Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday – two of the streamer's most popular titles ever.

"Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we’re working with in season 2 is the challenge of leadership," Owens has said of the second season. "From Luffy's perspective, he's got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They're doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won’t give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in season 2."

