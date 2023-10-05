One Piece showrunner gives promising updates on season 2

One Piece showrunner Matt Owens has some promising updates on season 2: he revealed that the writers' room is currently hard at work, and there's a major theme that will be explored in the second installment.

"The writers' room is up and running, yes, getting scripts done so that we can get into design work, scheduling, and pre-production, all of that kind of stuff," Owens told Deadline .

"We did start our season 2 writers' room for a little bit before the strike. We didn’t get much further than starting to plan out what the season is going to be and got a couple of outlines done. But that’s as far as we got. So there are not actually any scripts for the season that are done. It’s still going to take some time," he continued, revealing that he's spoken to One Piece manga artist Eiichiro Oda about the new season. "Now that the show has come out, there are things to look at and lessons to learn as we move forward. We’ve got some outlines, and we have a really solid plan that we had communication with Oda about."

Owens also had some hints about what the second season has in store, particularly for Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). "Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we’re working with in season 2 is the challenge of leadership," he said. "From Luffy’s perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They’re doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won’t give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in season 2."

While we wait for One Piece season 2 to arrive on Netflix, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.