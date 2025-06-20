20 years into its run, hit manga Vinland Saga announces the publication date of its final chapter – and it's super soon

Vinland Saga is officially coming to an end – and the final chapter is set to publish sooner than fans might've hoped.

As pointed out by AnimeTV, Makoto Yukimura's manga will wrap up in issue 9/2025 Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine, which is due to hit newsstands on July 25.

The writer-illustrator took to X earlier to share the news, explaining that there will be no chapter in the upcoming edition, thanks to the finale taking up so much of his time. "Have all the fans already figured out that there's a break this month and that the final chapter is next month? Sorry for the late announcement. VINLAND SAGA is taking a break this month, and the final chapter will be published next month, on July 25. The news will be formally announced in this month's issue of Monthly Afternoon.

"I'm sorry, I didn't finish the manuscript in time this month. Right now, I'm drawing the final chapter. I've taken a lot of breaks over the years, and I'm truly sorry, but this will be the last one," he continued. "The final chapter is difficult! The artwork is taking longer than usual. But I'll do my best!"

Loosely based on the real-life King of Norway Olaf Tryggvason and an Icelandic explorer by the same name, Vinland Saga follows Thorfinn Karlsefni, as he sets out on a dangerous expedition to Vinland. While he travels via rough terrain, it's his emotional journey fans have connected to best over the years, as Thorfinn grows from vengeful teenager to pacifistic young man. Juxtaposed with Thorfinn's story is the rise to power of King Canute, who ruled over England, Denmark, and Norway from 1016 to 1035.

In the latter half of 2019, Wit Studio released a 24-episode anime adaptation that was met with much acclaim. A second season ran from January to June 2023.

