The world’s most popular anime show has been revealed, but it's not One Piece

Jujutsu Kaisen has beaten One Piece to the podium and has officially been named the most popular anime show currently, taking the crown from Attack on Titan which held it since 2020.

According to data-science firm Parrot Analytics, ( H/T Guinness World Records ), the action anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is the world’s most in-demand animated TV show based on 2023 records. This is as well as winning Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards .

Parrot calculates the demand based on multiple factors such as attention, desire, engagement, and viewership. This is worked out through a points system taking into account the amount of streaming and downloads, social media engagement, and searches. However, it is important to note that watching or downloading a show rather than just posting about it, is weighed more heavily when calculating demand.

Based on Gege Akutami's manga series of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen follows high school student Yuji Itadori who is thrust into the world of the supernatural after eating a cursed finger to save a classmate, which causes a powerfully evil sorcerer to live in his soul. The series spans across two seasons and 47 episodes, as well as a prequel movie titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has also been announced.

Although One Piece had a boost in interest due to the release of its Netflix live-action adaptation, it still wasn't enough to claim the top spot. Attack on Titan previously held on to the title for over three years but as the show’s final season concluded in November, its popularity has dwindled.

As well as taking anime’s top spot, Parrot Analytics named Jujutsu Kaisen the most in-demand TV show in the world in 2023 overall. The statistics company found that Jujutsu Kaisen has a global demand rating 71.2 times higher than that of the average TV show. That's across all genres, not just anime. Pretty impressive right?

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to watch on Crunchyroll right now. For more on Jujutsu, see our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order . Or, check out our list of the best anime shows and keep up to date with upcoming anime shows heading your way this year.