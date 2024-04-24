Decades later, an underrated anime is bringing its director back for a new "side story": "Those things have been in my head for 30 years"

Mobile Fighter G Gundam – often regarded as one of the most unique and underappreciated mecha anime of the ‘90s – is making a shock return.

G Gundam director Yasuhiro Imagawa will continue the story 30 years after its debut in a "side story" set to be released this summer according to an announcement from Oricon.

"Those things have been in my head for 30 years," Imagawa said in a statement. "With my hands burning red, I finally punched through the wall and entered the outside world! Who and what kind of fight will start?"

Alongside the announcement was a reveal of a brand-new illustration designed to commemorate the special milestone. The image, which you can see below, features series protagonist Domon alongside childhood friend Rain, as well as other characters in the series.

(Image credit: Sotsu/Sunrise)

Airing from 1994 to 1995, G Gundam revolves around an alternate universe Gundam universe which sees humanity leave a ravaged Earth behind to set up colonies in the stars. Once every four years, a Gundam Fight takes place between the colonies. The 13th iteration of the tournament follows Domon who, while partaking in the event, must also track down his brother and recover Neo Japan's stolen Devil Gundam.

There are more nostalgia hits planned for this year, including Dragon Ball Daima, a new series planned before the death of creator Akira Toriyama.

Demon Slayer season 4, AKA the Hashira Training arc, is also among the year’s new releases, while One-Punch Man season 3 could also make a comeback this year. For more, check out all of the major new anime coming in 2024, plus the best anime shows you should be watching right now.