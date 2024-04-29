Some of the best anime in recent years will be streaming for free - for a limited time only

It's (about to be) Ani-May, and Crunchyroll is celebrating by making some of the best anime shows available to stream for free.

For the month of May only, 20 shows will be available to watch for free with ads including Chainsaw Man, Haikyu!!, Solo Leveling, Dr. Stone, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Vinland Saga. There will also be a special merch drop that includes brand-new gear from shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Black Butler, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Dragon Ball Super, as well as Solo Leveing and Chainsaw Man; and DVD/Blu-ray releases for shows such as Konosuba – An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out, and Mob Psycho season 3.

"The love and excitement around anime continues to grow and for Ani-May, we’re revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically into their fandom,” said Crunchyroll VP Anna Songco Adamian. “We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favourite films, series, and characters.”

Crunchyroll has one of the largest collections of licensed anime, with 46,000 episodes, 1,300 unique titles, and around 24,000 hours of content – so if you decided to subscribe after Ani-May ends, we wouldn't blame you.

Ani-May begins on May 1, only on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our list of the best anime series to add to your streaming queue.