This in-progress Stardew Valley mod brings everyone's favorite Baldur's Gate 3 characters to the farming sim, but only one of them is dateable

A group of Baldur's Gate 3 fans is working on a mod that brings the Larian Studios' RPG to Stardew Valley - with datable Astarion, a new map, and more.

The upcoming mod's creator, Xun, announced 'Baldur's Village' on Twitter over the past weekend and revealed what the development team has planned. "Let me introduce to you our new crazy project," the Twitter user says. "We are making a Stardew Valley mod that will include a new map and residents from Baldur's Gate 3."

The mod will feature all of the main Baldur's Gate 3 characters, including Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale, and Halsin, but "Astarion is only one dateable character" with his own unique romance plot. "We are just a small team of amateurs, so speed is limited, but we will try to make more dateable characters if we [can]," Xun adds.

New Project : Baldur’s village. Baldur's Gate characters will settle in Stardew Valley!Hi, let me introduce to you our new crazy project .We are making a Stardew Valley mod that will include a new map and residents from Baldur's Gate 3. The characters we are currently working… pic.twitter.com/O4I3p1AUYHApril 27, 2024

Baldur's Village is being worked on by just three people, who are currently focusing on the mod's art, coding, and script. According to Xun, the team has completed the artwork for the mod's map, four different building styles, and Astarion, Shadowheart, and Gale. You can see glimpses of this in the tweet above, some of which borrows furniture materials from other mods.

For those desperate to see Shadowheart, Gale, and Halsin in a Stardew Valley style, the developer has revealed that the order of production "entirely depends on personal preference" - which is why Astarion was designed first: "If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have this project," Xun reveals .

So when can we expect to download Baldur's Village ourselves? In the same post, Xun says the plan is to release the first part of the mod to Nexus for free "before the first anniversary of the release of BG3" meaning sometime around early August 2024. Since a small team is working on this though, we should allow for some wiggle room.

