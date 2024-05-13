Mad Max director is open to directing Furiosa star Chris Hemsworth in Thor 5: "I would work with Chris on anything"

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller wants to work with star Chris Hemsworth again – including on a potential Thor 5.

While no fifth Thor movie has been officially confirmed by Marvel, it was teased after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder that Hemsworth's God of Thunder would return.

"I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He's a wonderful actor. He's got the full range of all the skills," Miller told ComicBook.com. "I mean, you've got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really. So, I was very lucky with all my cast and particularly in the way that Anya [Taylor-Joy] and Chris matched each other. Particularly towards the end of the month."

Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road which focuses on a younger version of Charlize Theron's Furiosa, this time played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Mad Max himself is set to have a cameo, though he won't be played by Tom Hardy. "It's Jacob Tomuri, who was Tom Hardy's double," Miller has confirmed. "He's a New Zealand stuntman, and he was doing some other stunts on the film, and I thought, who better?"

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has recently spoken more on Love and Thunder. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing," he shared.

Furiosa hits theaters this May 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.