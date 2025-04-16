Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld says questions about her return to the MCU will get her "in trouble," but she'd love to work with Yelena Belova actor Florence Pugh again: "I think we'd have a lot of fun"

Hailee Steinfeld is eager to reprise her Hawkeye role as Kate Bishop in the MCU, and what's more, she's especially excited by the proposition of working with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova again, following the chemistry the pair shared in the first season of Hawkeye.

"Oh my gosh. See, these get me in trouble, these questions!" Steinfeld jokes with Collider when asked about her MCU future. "I wish I could say it all. I wish I knew it all. I think one of the greatest parts about being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that you yourself are along for the ride, and this is another character that I love so, so, so much and understand. I'm so grateful that Kate is a character that is so widely loved. I, as a fan, am so excited to see where she goes and to be a part in any and every way that is in store for her."

Still, Steinfeld didn't shy away from calling out her "powerhouse" co-star Pugh, whose Yelena Belova has gone on to be a central part of this summer's Thunderbolts* film.

"She's wonderful. I would do anything to work more with Florence, especially in the Kate and Yelena world. I think we'd have a lot of fun," Steinfeld says. "Florence came in, and we had these scenes that were very heavy on the dialogue, and so we got right to work with the dynamic and how we could make it sort of flow as best as it could. We hit it off immediately, and we just had the best time together."

Pugh is proving herself as a tremendously capable actor as well as action star, with Thunderbolts* featuring a stunt in which Pugh herself actually leaps off the second highest skyscraper in the world.

Meanwhile, the final trailer for Thunderbolts* centers directly on Yelena's character arc as a hero, culminating in her potentially repeating the fateful sacrifice of her sister Natasha Romanoff.

As for Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, she was last seen in The Marvels in a scene in which she is recruited into an apparent Young Avengers team by Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.