Yelena gives herself up to the Void in the final Thunderbolts trailer

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

The final trailer for Thunderbolts* is here, and it's playing on the gut-wrenching emotion of the film's story, which pits the unlikely heroes of the ragtag team against The Void, one of the most powerful villains ever to menace the MCU.

Ignoring the trailer's exceptionally egregious example of the modern movie trailer trope of setting the vocals of a popular song to a slow, dramatic score, it's a pretty effective clip, centering on Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova (who takes a flying leap off the world's second tallest skyscraper) and her search for redemption as a hero.

It all culminates in a moment in which Yelena strides directly into the cloud of darkness summoned forth by The Void as her adoptive father Red Guardian and the rest of the Thunderbolts look on in horror.

Will it be a leap of faith, or is Yelena about to follow in the footsteps of her sister Natasha Romanoff and make the ultimate sacrifice to save the world?

If you've somehow forgotten what happened to Natasha, the MCU's original Black Widow, the trailer reminds you that she sacrificed her very soul in Avengers: Endgame to help restore the universe after Thanos destroyed half of the population - pretty big shoes to fill.

The Void is a villain who could rival Thanos in power. It's unclear what his connection may be to the Void that we've seen as a location for lost parts of the Multiverse in other MCU projects, but as in comic books, the villain of Thunderbolts is actually the dark side of the Superman-like hero the Sentry, AKA Bob, played by Lewis Pullman in the film.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.