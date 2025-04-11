Florence Pugh fearlessly jumped off the second highest skyscraper in the world in a Thunderbolts stunt that would give Tom Cruise pause

Marvel Studios may have a current reputation for leaning too heavily on digital environments and green screen effects for some of its recent films, but the studio seems to have taken the note for Thunderbolts*, which involved some truly death-defying stunts, and some jaw-dropping practical effects sequence.

"I love heights!" says Florence Pugh, moments before footage shows her hurtling off Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118, the second highest building in the world, in a stunt that might even give Tom Cruise a bit of pause. Well let me tell ya Florence, I sure as heck don't. I seriously got vertigo watching a newly released behind-the-scenes video of the stunt, which was actually performed on location by the actor.

But that's all the more reason it's such an impressive feat - especially considering a studio like Marvel could easily have faked it with digital effects.

Here's the video:

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | "The Jump" Featurette | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

The other surprising piece of practical filmmaking shown in the video is that they actually blew up an entire floor of a building for Thunderbolts* as part of the same sequence for Pugh's Yelena Belova, something that, again, could easily have been accomplished with digital effects.

But Marvel seems to be leaning back into the concept of films that center around real costumes, practical effects, on-location filming, and fully-realized sets, a decision that could be instrumental in turning around the studio's sagging reputation with fans.

The words "digital slopfest" have been thrown around at many recent superhero movies, so to have Thunderbolts* and its immediate follow-up in the MCU, the much anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps, leaning back into blockbuster filmmaking at its most tangible is extremely encouraging.

In the case of Fantastic Four, the practical suits and sets have been a huge selling point, with director Matt Shakman comparing his ethos to that of auteur filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. They even made an actual suit for Galactus, rather than simply animating his entire look.

Still, we've got Thunderbolts* to look forward to before that, and seeing this level of stunt work (especially by one of the film's stars) and on-location action has me champing at the bit to check it out.

Thunderbolts* releases on May 2. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.