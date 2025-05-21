Marvel fans are wondering what ever happened to Hercules from Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene

Three years after Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Hercules to the big screen, Marvel fans are still wondering when the Greek hero will return to the MCU.

"Hercules is one of my favorite Marvel characters... so I would be really bummed if Hercules never plays a larger role in the MCU moving forward, but I do think it is a possibility" said one fan on Reddit, asking others, "How likely/unlikely is it that Hercules has a role in the MCU moving forward?"

Many think that if Hercules does return, it will probably be in another Thor movie. "I need that fight and subsequent team up before Chris fully retires from Thor, plus Hercules gives the character a successor since we don't have Beta Ray Bill," replied one fan, while another added, "I want Thor 5 to be based on Chaos War with Hercules as a co-lead. Completely reverse the tone of L&T and get really dark."

Others think there's space for the demigod to show up in a future Avengers project. "I know he hasn't been in anything since the post-credit scene but he could show his stuff in Secret Wars," said one fan.

(Image credit: Marvel Sudios)

The character made his big screen debut right at the end of Thor 4. The Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene shows Russell Crowe's Zeus left reeling after Thor blasted Zeus' own lightning bolt through his chest. Planning his revenge, Zeus says, "They will fear us again when they see Thor Odinson fall from the sky. Do you understand me, Hercules? Do you understand me, my son?"

Then, out of the shadows, we see Hercules emerge, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. "Yes, father," Hercules says. But, unless Marvel is planning on bringing him back for Thor 5, the quick cameo seems to have been for nothing, as this is the last we see of the new Hercules.

First introduced to Marvel comics back in the '60s, Hercules started off as a rival to Thor, but soon became an ally to the God of Thunder and later joined the Avengers. The hero is a demigod and one of the most powerful beings on Earth, who possesses superhuman strength, endurance, and immortality.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who knows, with Hercules' link to the Avengers and Chris Hemsworth’s return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, we might get another Hercules cameo very soon.



For more, see our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with other upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way.