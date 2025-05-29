Will Thor die in Avengers: Doomsday? Chris Hemsworth just posted a tribute message to his Marvel character, and it sure sounds like a goodbye

There's odd timing and then there's whatever is going on with Chris Hemsworth and Thor ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you," Hemsworth wrote beneath a YouTube video recapping some of the God of Thunder's greatest moments – including Chris Hemsworth's rarely-seen 2009 screen test.

"Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!"

Thank You! The Legacy of Thor - YouTube Watch On

Given that he's currently filming Avengers: Doomsday, this could just be a case of Hemsworth finally taking the time to step back and marvel – pun intended – at all he has achieved over the past decade-and-a-half. But dropping this nostalgia-fuelled video now, complete with the tone of Hemsworth's words, has fans speculating whether this is actually it for the Asgardian.

Hemsworth has been one of the MCU's most prolific veterans, first appearing in 2011's Thor and forming a core part of The Avengers across multiple movies. He's even become the first of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to star in four standalone entries thanks to 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Whatever happens next, we've got a slightly longer wait to discover what happens to Thor. Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed, shuffling from its original May 2026 slot to December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars has also followed suit, moving to December 17, 2027. Maybe – before Thor shuffles off this (im)mortal coil – we'll finally find out why he was crying in Deadpool and Wolverine. If Chris Hemsworth's tribute is leading where we think it's going, we might need to pack some tissues too.

