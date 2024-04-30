Chris Hemsworth says he got caught up in the "wackiness" of the divisive Thor: Love and Thunder: "I didn't stick the landing"

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about Thor: Love and Thunder, which he feels didn't "stick the landing". The fourth Thor movie, directed by Taika Waititi, was released in 2022 and had a more mixed response from critics and audiences than its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hemsworth shared his take on it. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing," he told the publication. It’s not clear yet whether he’ll return for another Thor movie, even though it was teased in Love and Thunder’s post-credits scenes. However, elsewhere in the profile, the writer implies that Hemsworth feels like he owes audiences another one.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is also quoted in the profile, and is evidently a big fan of Hemsworth’s performance, calling Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame "a formidable hat trick." He added: "Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness."

Next up for Hemsworth is Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. In the action film, he’ll play Dementus opposite Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa. He recently shared his preparation process with Total Film magazine in our extensive cover feature on the movie.

"George suggested to me to journal as the character, which I hadn't done before," Hemsworth recalled. "It was 2am one night. I was awake, and I just put pen to paper, and just started scribbling down thoughts and ideas as Dementus. I didn't think much of it. I went to sleep, and woke up, and was quite shocked at what came out of me in that half-asleep state. I went into rehearsal, and showed George, and we both went, 'That's it. That's the direction we've got to go."

