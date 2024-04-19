Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are ready to ride eternal in these exclusive new images from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

In just over a month Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will roar into cinemas. A prequel to modern action classic Mad Max: Fury Road, the film sees Anya Taylor-Joy take the wheel from Charlize Theron as a younger Furiosa, who’s thrust into a life of mechanical mayhem after being abducted from her home as a girl.

In contrast to Fury Road – a pure chase movie set over two days and three nights – Furiosa is described as an odyssey for its eponymous future-Imperator, unfolding over some 16 years. Much of Furiosa’s past is intertwined with Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the tyrannical leader of the biker horde, who has a complicated relationship to Furiosa.

Promising even more mind-melting practical stunts and full throttle car-nage, director and co-writer George Miller brought back many key members of Fury Road’s crew for the latest chapter in the 45-year-old Mad Max saga. But Furiosa will also further explore a character who captured imaginations and kicked serious ass when introduced back in 2015. The cast also features Tom Burke as War Rig driver Praetorian Jack and Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, who steps in for the late Hugh Keays-Byrne.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, April 25), and inside there’s an in-depth making-of feature including new interviews with Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, Burke, Miller and more. Here (and above) you can take an exclusive look at some new images from the upcoming issue, featuring the leads and several supporting artists.

Inside the issue, Hemsworth tells us all about that prosthetic nose, how he went deeper into character than ever before to play his tyrannical warlord Dementus, and the surprising whereabouts of his character’s extraordinary three-bike chariot. Plus, Miller reveals the details behind Furiosa’s 15+ year journey to the screen, and what separates his latest Mad Max film from Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in UK cinemas on May 24. For much more on the film, don’t miss the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, April 25. Check out the covers below:

