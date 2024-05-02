Helldivers 2's next Warbond is already incredibly popular among Super Earth's soldiers thanks to the new pistol and SMG: "All these guns look really good"

A new Helldivers 2 Warbond has just been unveiled, and players are really enjoying the look of the new pistol and SMG.

'Polar Patriots' is the title of the new Warbond, and it was just unveiled earlier today with the trailer below. It's a pretty chilly theme for the shooter's new Warbond, with three new armor outfits, three new main weapons, three Utility items, three Banners, three Capes, and three victory poses. So basically three of everything in the game.

Super Earth High Command has approved the deployment of a new Warbond, codenamed Polar Patriots, on May 9.With the cold steel of new weapons in hand, deliver a flurry of freedom (via an avalanche of airstrikes) to our enemies. https://t.co/2TvGA0cPQ9 pic.twitter.com/jV5DVnaRH9May 2, 2024

Two of the more noteworthy additions in the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond are the new one-handed pistol, and the SMG. The former is called the 'P-113 Verdict,' and is described as "gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind." The Pummeler SMG, meanwhile, fires slower than other SMGs, but utilizes concussive rounds to leave enemies in a daze.

These two weapons are already fan-favorites among Helldivers 2 players. "Ooh new one handed weapon, noice. All these guns look really good," reads a comment on Reddit. Similarly, another fan writes that it's "awesome to see another SMG added. We need more one handed guns." Another user can't wait to "pop so many heads" with the new hand cannon.

However, the P-113 Verdict does leave players with a painful choice between the new gun and the beloved Senator revolver. A new Helldivers 2 patch just altered the Senator so players can spin it like a democracy-loving cowboy, and some players are already despairing at the thought of sacrificing the newly-improved gun for the new toy on the block.

At least they've still got another week to enjoy the Senator before Helldivers 2's Polar Patriots Warbond launches on May 9.

