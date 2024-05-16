22-year-old PS2 shooter Star Wars: The Clone Wars looks set to be the next PS2 game coming to PS5 via PS Plus emulation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars could be the next PS2-era emulated game to come to PS5 and PS4 consoles.

As first reported by Gematsu, a tracker recently picked up that the PlayStation Store had been updated with a new listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The PSN store listing reveals that the PS2 game will be coming to both PS5 and PS4 platforms next month on June 11, so it could well be included with next month's line-up of emulated PlayStation classic games included in the PlayStation Plus service.

The Clone Wars will be "enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," according to the PSN store listing. You'll be leading the Republic army as Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi, trying to eliminate the Separatists following the events of Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones in 2002.

There are 16 total missions spread out across six world from the Star Wars universe, including Geonosis, and you'll be able to pilot five vehicles: a Republic gunship, speeder bike, fighter tank, assault walker, and a maru. Missions range from close combat encounters in confined quarters, to massive open-ended conflicts across planets with vehicles.

Apparently, The Clone Wars re-release will even include multiplayer modes, like team-based strategy, deathmatch, king-of-the-hill, and co-operative endurance. It's not entirely clear if you'll be able to play The Clone Wars online, but what we do know is that there's an offline mode featuring the aforementioned modes, where two players can play at once.

