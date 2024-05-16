First trailer for Halle Berry's new horror movie looks like A Quiet Place meets The Village

Halle Berry is a single mother trying to keep her kids safe from mysterious monsters – or is she? – in the creepy first trailer for new high-concept horror movie Never Let Go.

Directed by genre stalwart Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl), the flick follows Berry's character and her two twin sons (Percy Daggs and Anthony B. Jenkins)

as they try to navigate a strange, apocalyptic world. "Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go," the official synopsis reads. "But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the script, while Aja, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Stranger Things' Shawn Levy produced.

The teaser, which you can watch above, can't help but evoke comparisons to A Quiet Place, given its remote forest setting and sense of dread, and M. Night Shyamalan's 2004 classic The Village as one of the youngster's becomes convinced his mother is lying to him about the danger that supposedly lurks in the woods. The ghoulies that pop up in the clip suggest she isn't, but nevertheless, the youngster takes it upon himself to ignore his mother's mantra and uncover the truth.

"It wants you to doubt me," Berry's character cries in one scene. "What if it's safe to leave?" her son replies. "That's what it wants you to think..." she whispers back ominously.

Billed as a psychological horror, it's sure to have a few twists and turns up its sleeve. Berry is no stranger to such stories, either, having previously appeared in the likes of Gothika and Perfect Stranger.

Never Let Go is set to release on September 27. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.