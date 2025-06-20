New horror movie directed by Steven Spielberg's daughter unveils its first trailer, and it's giving us major Ma meets 28 Days Later vibes

The first trailer for Destry Allyn Spielberg’s directional debut, Please Don’t Feed the Children, is here, and it looks like a terrifying mix of a zombie horror movie and Hansel and Gretel.

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a group of teens wandering a post-apocalyptic land after their "parents, teachers, and families were wiped out" by a mysterious virus that only affects adults.

However, the adults still alive start to revolt as though the children are to blame for the virus. So, when one teen gets injured, the group has no choice but to find refuge at the home of a strange woman played by The Gentlemen’s Michelle Dockery, where they are suddenly taken hostage.

The rest of the clip shows Downton Abbey star Dockery’s villain put the teens through grueling and torturous tasks after pretending to look after them with milk, cookies, and candy, just like the witch from Hansel and Gretel. Let’s just hope she doesn’t try to eat the children.

It is interesting that Destry Allyn Spielberg, who just so happens to be the daughter of legendary director Steven Soeilberg, has chosen to direct a horror movie as her first feature film, as aside from Jaws, Spielberg is not known for his horror works. Before Please Don't Feed the Children, Destry Allyn Spielberg directed a short psychological horror film titled Let Me Go (The Right Way), following a young veteran who begins to lose his sense of reality.

The official synopsis for Please Don’t Feed the Children from Tubi reads, "After a deadly viral outbreak, a group of orphans flees in search of a new life, only to be taken hostage by a woman hiding a sinister secret."

Alongside Dockery, the cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Zoe Coletti, Andrew Liner, Dean Scott Vazquez, Regan Aliyah, Emma Meisel, Joshuah Melnick, and Vernon Davis.

Please Don’t Feed the Children hits Tubi on June 27. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.