Severance star joins Boogeyman director Rob Savage's next horror film, which is based on a book by the Bird Box author

She might have been stuck in Lumon for two seasons, but now Severance star Dichen Lachman is breaking free and set to face new dangers with news that she's signed on to star alongside Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass in a new horror movie. Deadline reports that Lachman has joined the next big scare-fest from Host and The Boogeyman director, Rob Savage, which is based on a book by author Josh Malerman, called Incidents Around the House. Malerman's name might ring a bell for some horror aficionados, given that he's also responsible for giving us the willies courtesy of his debut novel, Bird Box, which was turned into a film on Netflix back in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock.

There are no confirmed details on Lachman's character or her co-stars, but we know that the story will follow a couple going through tough times in their marriage, with their eight-year-old daughter, Bela, suffering because of it. To make matters worse, Bela faces even more issues when a presence she calls "Other Mommy" begins appearing, making the simple request to "go inside her heart." Naturally, Bela isn't a fan of doing such a thing, which only angers Other Mommy, whose visits become even more aggressive and force the unhappy couple to put aside their issues and do what's best for Bela. We'd see getting the heck out of there as a top priority, but what do we know?

Succession's Nathan Elston has been tasked with penning the script for the film, which James Wan is also producing. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are also producing the movie for Universal in association with Spin a Black Yarn. There's currently no confirmed release date or title for the project, but we expect both to be announced in the coming weeks, preferably not via a woman crawling out of a wardrobe, as we're just not down for that. Should you need your pulse raised sooner, why not check out our list of the most exciting horror films heading our way in 2025 here.