Every new trailer for Talk to Me directors’ supernatural horror follow-up is more disturbing than the last – and I will be seated

A new trailer for Bring Her Back has arrived - and we're getting some serious Pet Sematary vibes.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Sally Hawkins welcomes two new foster children (Billy Barratt and Sora Wong) into her home after their parents die (possibly three, but we don't exactly know who the other scary child is).

One of the children asks how she coped with the loss of her daughter Kathy, to which she replies, "I didn't."

Her inability to cope leads to some pretty serious witchcraft that involves attempting to bring Kathy back from the dead. But if we've learned anything from Practical Magic or Pet Sematary, it's that bringing someone back from the dead doesn't exactly bring them back. Hawkins' inability to grieve/cope is also highlighted by the fact that she had her beloved pet dog stuffed and mounted in the living room.

Bring Her Back | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Bring Her Back is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou from a screenplay by Danny and Bill Hinzman (who also co-wrote Talk to Me and the forthcoming sequel Talk 2 Me). Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Liam Damons, and Jonah Wren Phillips also star. The film currently has a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 16 early reviews, with many critics praising Hawkins' "bone-chilling" and "moving" performance.

Bring Her Back hits theaters on May 29 in the UK and Australia before releasing in the US on May 30. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.