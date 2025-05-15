New horror movie from The Monkey director Osgood Perkins is using the Longlegs marketing technique with a cryptic and terrifying teaser

Another horror movie from the same director behind Longlegs and The Monkey has started to release a chain of mysterious teasers, and it already looks creepy as hell.

The first teaser, posted on Twitter by Neon, shows an image of a wooded area at dusk with sunlight beaming through the trees. The post is captioned, "12:06PM PST. Begin the dark trip."

Hours later, Neon then posted an hour and 6-minute-long (yes, you read that right) livestream on YouTube, of a woman with her head on a desk seemingly drawing circles with a pen on a notebook. However, at the end of the clip, the woman stops drawing, and we finally see the title of the movie, Keeper, “a dark trip from Osgood Perkins.” Check out the clip below.

Watch On

This type of horror movie marketing isn't out of the ordinary for Perkins, as just last year, Neon released a whole host of weird and wonderful videos and images promoting his movie Longlegs, before confirming the title of the movie. This created a lot of buzz for the Nicolas Cage horror, which looks to be the goal for Keeper, too.

But the plot thickened when Discussing Film shared some first look images from Keeper. The pictures show a person covered in blood screaming, and the other is of a remote cabin in the woods.

According to Bloody Disgusting, "Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

Written by Dangerous Animals’ Nick Lepard, Keeper stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany and Possessor’s Rossif Sutherland.

