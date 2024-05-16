Here are your Future Games Show Summer Showcase hosts and when you can tune in on June 8
Join us for another exciting showcase hosted by Roger Clark and Britt Baron
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase hosts have been confirmed for our big June 8 event.
We're delighted to announce that BAFTA Award nominee Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth) will be our double act this time around, taking the torch from our Spring Showcase duo of Ben Starr and Samantha Béart.
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is streaming live on Saturday, June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST as part of the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule. you can tune in via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and of course, right here on GamesRadar+.
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 will highlight some fantastic new games coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC. With over 40 titles from a range of developers, expect fresh trailers, new updates, world premieres, and more besides. Our partners include Behaviour Interactive / Supermassive Games, Black Salt Games, NetEase, and Secret Mode.
As always expect there to be demos that you can play right there and then to be announced during the show. Don't say we don't treat you.
The Summer Showcase will also see the return of our brand new Future Games Show Expansion Pack post-show broadcast, featuring even more developer interviews, special guests, and surprise reveals.
If you fancy co-streaming the Future Games Show and want to receive our streamer asset pack, head on over to our Streaming Partner form for more info.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Future Games Show: Set A Reminder To Watch Below
Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.