Here are your Future Games Show Summer Showcase hosts and when you can tune in on June 8

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase hosts have been confirmed for our big June 8 event.

We're delighted to announce that BAFTA Award nominee Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth) will be our double act this time around, taking the torch from our Spring Showcase duo of Ben Starr and Samantha Béart.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is streaming live on Saturday, June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST as part of the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule. you can tune in via Twitch , YouTube , Facebook , TikTok , and of course, right here on GamesRadar+ .

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 will highlight some fantastic new games coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC. With over 40 titles from a range of developers, expect fresh trailers, new updates, world premieres, and more besides. Our partners include Behaviour Interactive / Supermassive Games, Black Salt Games, NetEase, and Secret Mode.

As always expect there to be demos that you can play right there and then to be announced during the show. Don't say we don't treat you.

The Summer Showcase will also see the return of our brand new Future Games Show Expansion Pack post-show broadcast, featuring even more developer interviews, special guests, and surprise reveals.

If you fancy co-streaming the Future Games Show and want to receive our streamer asset pack, head on over to our Streaming Partner form for more info.

Future Games Show: Set A Reminder To Watch Below