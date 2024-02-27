Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 16 stars will host the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns next month, and this time will be hosted by Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy alumni.

On Thursday, March 21 at 13:00 PT/ 16:00 ET/ 20:00 GMT, Ben Starr and Samantha Béart will join forces to host the latest iteration of the Future Games Show. Two of the breakout game acting stars of 2023, Starr is best known as the voice of Clive in Final Fantasy 16, while Béart lent her talents to Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.



While the pair might not have acted together in-game, they did join forces for their own recent social media skit, 'Clive and Karlach start a dating agency.'

Future Games Show: Set A Reminder To Watch Below

Featuring more than 40 games, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase will highlight games from big-name developers and publishers like Bandai Namco, Quantic Dream's Spotlight, and The Chinese Room, with upcoming games across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As well as the show itself, this year's Showcase will feature a new post-show broadcast. Dubbed 'The Expansion Pack', it'll follow directly on from the main show, and will feature exclusive developer interviews, special guests, and surprise reveals.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be broadcast on Twitch , YouTube , X , Facebook , TikTok , GamesRadar , IGN , BiliBili and more, with co-streams from several notable creators. And for the first time, attendees at PAX East will be able to watch the show in the Albatross Theatre, as well as via the PAX East Twitch channel .