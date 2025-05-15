The Last of Us, The Legend of Zelda, and D&D royalty will host the Future Games Show Summer Showcase next month

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is returning for 2025, and this year it'll be helmed by voice acting (and D&D) royalty.
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is set to take place on Saturday, June 7 at 13:00 PT / 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST. Once again, it'll be highlighting dozens of exciting new games, with world premiers, exclusive demos, developer interviews, and trailer from upcoming AAA titles and vibrant indie games.
It'll be a big show for horror fans, with Supermassive's Director 8020 and Blumhouse's Crisol: Theater of Idols already confirmed. Elsewhere, there'll be an exclusive interview with Hangar 13, the devs behind Mafia: The Old Country.
This summer's show will be hosted by voice acting stars Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer. Bailey - who's best known for playing Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part 2 and Mary-Jane Watson in Marvel's Spider-Man series, and Mercer - the voice of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Ganondorf and Final Fantasy 7's vincent Valentine - have joined forces before today. They're also two parts of beloved D&D actual-play group Critical Role, which has been running for more than a decade.
And once the excitement is over, there'll be even more to enjoy. FGS Live is returning for its third year, this time from Los Angeles. You'll be able to catch it immediately after the end of the Summer Showcase, offering up even more exclusive trailers, news, and interviews.
You'll be able to stream the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and right here on GamesRadar,
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
