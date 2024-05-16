Hit D&D podcast The Adventure Zone returns to comics with new graphic novel The Suffering Game

Podcasting siblings the McElroy brothers (Justin, Travis, and Griffin) have been running their Actual Play show The Adventure Zone for a decade now. In the podcast the trio and their father Clint play Dungeons & Dragons in real time - with a healthy dose of irreverent humor. The series has been a huge hit and has even led to the publication of a range of graphic novels based on their characters' epic quests, with a TV show also currently in development.

The latest instalment - the sixth in the series - is titled The Suffering Game and follows Taako, Magnus, and Merle as they continue on their mission to collect the seven Grand Relics. The 272-page book is written by the McElroys and drawn by co-adaptor and illustrator Carey Pietsch, who also provides the cover below.

(Image credit: Macmillan)

We have an exclusive preview of The Suffering Game (which, we should point out here, contains swearing), but first here's Macmillan's official synopsis for the new book:

"Our heroes are finally nearing the end of their quest to collect the seven Grand Relics, dangerous magical artifacts which threaten the world as they know it. The penultimate item on their adventuring to-do list is the Animus Bell, which The Director tells them is hidden at the heart of Wonderland, a carnival of torment. Once inside, the boys will have their shot at winning the Bell... but each step forward comes at a horrible cost. And the deeper they go - the closer they get - the higher a price they'll pay.

And if they can secure the Bell, surely then the worst will be over, right? Surely they'll go back up to their Moonbase in the sky, and hand the Bell over to The Director, and Bureau life will return to normal while they begin their hunt for the final relic, right? They're so close to the end, after all, and they've gone through so much to get this far. There can't possibly be any further surprises in store…"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Macmillan) (Image credit: Macmillan) (Image credit: Macmillan) (Image credit: Macmillan)

Macmillan has also set up a special offer for readers who pre-order the book at their local bookstore. Simply submit your receipt to First Second books here in order to receive an acrylic keychain, designed by Carey Pietsch, while stocks last.

The Adventure Zone: The Suffering Game is published by Macmillan on July 16.

For an in-depth look at The Adventure Zone graphic novels, check our feature and interview with the creative team.