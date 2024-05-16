Assassin's Creed Shadows "will not require a mandatory connection at all times," but internet "will be needed to install the game"

Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn't require a constant internet connection after all - just one to install the game.

Yesterday, there was plenty of disdain surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows - a single-player game - seemingly requiring an internet connection at all times. Today, Ubisoft has clarified through the tweet below that this isn't the case after all. You'll merely need an internet connection to install the new Assassin's Creed game, and not to play it.

An update from the team on Assassin's Creed Shadows. pic.twitter.com/PTY9TXSiEoMay 16, 2024

"You will be able to play the entire journey offline," the tweet above reads, which is a fairly definitive statement. But similarly definitive is the fact that you will need an internet connection to install Assassin's Creed Shadows, meaning that anyone who purchases the physical version of the new game on any platform will still need an internet connection then and there.

This could be because the entire game might not necessarily be on the physical disc of Assassin's Creed Shadows. What's more, Ubisoft could well decide to deploy a day one update for the new game, which any physical customers would also be able to install at the same time. Realistically, considering the size and scope of Shadows, a day one patch is highly likely.

As for the main game itself though, we know Assassin's Creed Shadows takes place in and around 1579, where dual protagonist Yasuke and Naoe operate in Feudal Japan. Some Assassin's Creed fans are already speculating that the game could wrap up with a very important historical event, and it could play into what little we know about Yasuke.

