Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a much-needed parkour update, and the pre-order quest about a vengeful dog will be available to all later today

Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a new quest and improvements to its parkour system today, bringing it closer to the game with the best freerunning in the series – Unity.

First things first, there are two new quests for you to play through. Well, sort of. One is actually new, a collaboration with Dead by Daylight . Villagers begin to disappear, and Naoe gets suspicious of a "strange presence attacking the local people of Harima."

The quest includes "unique mechanics" and unlocks via your hideout once you unlock Yasuke as a playable character. The other quest is the pre-order one about a vengeful dog, Thrown to the Dogs. This unlocks right after From Spark to Flame and can be started at the Tennoji Temple outside Osaka.

The news I'm most excited about, however, is the new parkour moves. Assassin's Creed Unity has its problems – it's boring and everyone is way too British – but it has the best parkour the series has ever seen.

Title Update 1.0.5 is inbound tomorrow, May 27th @ 12 PM UTC.🏃 Parkour Improvements + side & back ejects.📸 New Photo Mode Features.✅ Bug fixes across all platforms.

Shadows is getting a new vertical jump move that allows both Yasuke and Naoe to jump and grab "any ledge, awnings or overhangs within reach," meaning you won't need to first run up a wall to do so. This may seem minor, but it truly opens up the possibilities of navigating the world and getting up onto roofs quicker.

The other improvements are better rear and side ejects. These happen when Naoe or Yasuke jump to the side or behind themselves when on a wall. Now, they'll gain more height and distance, and Naoe has some new animations when doing a height-gaining side eject.

There are also improvements being made to the game's photo mode. You can read the full patch notes right here .

