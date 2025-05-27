Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a much-needed parkour update, and the pre-order quest about a vengeful dog will be available to all later today
Jump with even more style
Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a new quest and improvements to its parkour system today, bringing it closer to the game with the best freerunning in the series – Unity.
First things first, there are two new quests for you to play through. Well, sort of. One is actually new, a collaboration with Dead by Daylight. Villagers begin to disappear, and Naoe gets suspicious of a "strange presence attacking the local people of Harima."
The quest includes "unique mechanics" and unlocks via your hideout once you unlock Yasuke as a playable character. The other quest is the pre-order one about a vengeful dog, Thrown to the Dogs. This unlocks right after From Spark to Flame and can be started at the Tennoji Temple outside Osaka.
The news I'm most excited about, however, is the new parkour moves. Assassin's Creed Unity has its problems – it's boring and everyone is way too British – but it has the best parkour the series has ever seen.
Title Update 1.0.5 is inbound tomorrow, May 27th @ 12 PM UTC.🏃 Parkour Improvements + side & back ejects.📸 New Photo Mode Features.✅ Bug fixes across all platforms.Click here to read the full patch notes https://t.co/OfvidYAzZT #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/Z3V8KlBIwXMay 26, 2025
Shadows is getting a new vertical jump move that allows both Yasuke and Naoe to jump and grab "any ledge, awnings or overhangs within reach," meaning you won't need to first run up a wall to do so. This may seem minor, but it truly opens up the possibilities of navigating the world and getting up onto roofs quicker.
The other improvements are better rear and side ejects. These happen when Naoe or Yasuke jump to the side or behind themselves when on a wall. Now, they'll gain more height and distance, and Naoe has some new animations when doing a height-gaining side eject.
There are also improvements being made to the game's photo mode. You can read the full patch notes right here.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Once you've finished running around in Shadows, check out some of the other best RPGs you can play right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.