Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-orders are officially live now that we’ve seen the game’s first cinematic trailer that harkens back to the original entries in the series. We’ve known about AC “Codename Red” for a while now, but we now know there will be dual protagonists, a mixture of stealth and samurai gameplay, and a beautiful Japanese setting to explore.

The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PC this November, and according to the developers, it'll feature a similar size of world to Assassin's Creed Origins. Whether you’re a die-hard franchise fan or someone looking for a new game to scratch that Ghost of Tsushima itch, you might be wondering where to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’ve done the hard part for you, and we’ve listed the best places to shop for the game in the US and UK down below.

Like with all Ubisoft games these days, you have a few different editions to choose from when pre-ordering. The Standard Edition will set you back $69.99 and gives you the base game as well as a pre-order bonus in the form of an exclusive quest called “Thrown to the Dogs”. If you want to go all out, there are some premium editions too.

Gold Edition : This costs $109.99 and gets you the game, the Thrown to the Dogs quest, a Season Pass, and three days of early access.

: This costs $109.99 and gets you the game, the Thrown to the Dogs quest, a Season Pass, and three days of early access. Ultimate Edition : This will set you back $129.99 and nets you the base game, Thrown to the Dogs Quest, Season Pass, three days of early playtime, and an “Ultimate Pack” that includes in-game weaponry, gear, skill points, and exclusive photo mode filters.

: This will set you back $129.99 and nets you the base game, Thrown to the Dogs Quest, Season Pass, three days of early playtime, and an “Ultimate Pack” that includes in-game weaponry, gear, skill points, and exclusive photo mode filters. Collector’s Edition: This gets you all of the Ultimate Edition’s bonuses with some true bonuses thrown in. You’ll get a dual character statue, a unique steelbook case, a collector’s artbook, a life-sized Naoe’s Katana Tsuba, a World Map, a Creed Wall Scroll, and 2 simi-e lithographs.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With Shadows not launching until November, you’ve got time to decide which edition is for you. Having said that, if you’re really keen on the Collector’s Edition, we’d recommend being on the ball. Collector’s Editions can sell out very quickly, and while we aren’t seeing it listed anywhere in the US yet, it’s worth keeping an eye out for when it is. In all honesty, the base game with an extra quest might be the way to go if you aren’t a die-hard AC fan. Since we’re yet to see gameplay and hear more details, it’s always good to proceed with caution so you don’t get Redfall-ed. As it happens, we can’t see any retailers packing the Ultimate or Collector’s Editions in the US, save Ubisoft itself, which is only listing the Ultimate version.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Pre-orders in the US

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition + Free Lithograph Set | $69.99 at Best Buy

The standard edition that nets you the base game and an extra quest is available at Best Buy. We’ve linked to the PS5 version, but Xbox Series X copies are available as well. Also check: Walmart: $69.99 | GameStop: $69.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition | $109.99 at Amazon

The Gold Edition can be pre-ordered at Amazon, although other Editions have limited availability at the retailer. This version gets you three days of early access and the season pass, as well as that extra quest. In case assigned stock for the world’s largest retailer is already drying up, maybe make it sooner rather than later. Also check: Best Buy: $109.99 | Walmart: $109.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition | $129.99 at Ubisoft

The Ultimate Edition isn’t available at any standard retailers just now, so your best bet is the Ubisoft virtual store - there’s no harm in going straight to the source on something like this. We’ve also spotted it at PlayStation and Xbox’s online stores, so we’ve linked those below. Also check: PlayStation: $129.99 | Xbox $129.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Pre-orders in the UK

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition + Free Steelbook | £69.99 £56.95 at The Game Collection

The standard edition here also gets you a free steelbook in the UK if you order from The Game Collection. It’s also under the regular “full price” that Ubisoft usually charges for a new game. This is a great deal for UK buyers, especially since you’ll also get the pre-order bonus of the exclusive quest as well. Also check: Amazon: £67.99 | GAME: £64.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition + Free Steelbook | £99.99 £89.95 at The Game Collection

The Game Collection is coming in with some great pre-order prices for this year’s Assassin’s Creed - especially with those free Steelbook bonuses on top of whichever edition you go for. ShopTo has the Gold Edition slightly cheaper, so maybe look at the link below if you aren’t bothered about the Steelbook. Also check: Amazon: £94.99 | ShopTo: £87.85

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition | £114.99 at Ubisoft

Like in the US, Ultimate Editions are hard to come by so far. For now, the only places we can see listing it are Ubisoft, PlayStation, and Xbox. When more retailers get access to this premium version of the game, we’ll let you know where the best offers are. Also check: PlayStation: £114.99 | Xbox £114.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition | Check GAME

The Collector’s Editon has been listed at GAME in the UK, although it’s already saying that it’s out of stock. It may come back into supply, so we’d recommend checking back regularly. The price was reading around the £260 mark, so be warned that this isn’t the cheapest way to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows - but those bits of merch are more than worth a bit of extra coin.



Assassin's Creed Shadows Pre-orders: FAQ

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What is the Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ release date? Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on November 15, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PC. Pre-orders are available now, as of a new trailer that arrived on May 15.

Is Assassin’s Creed Shadows co-op? Sadly, it doesn’t seem like the latest AC game will feature co-op gameplay, but it will feature dual protagonists. It seems like the game will follow the lineage of AC Syndicate, which also features a male and female protagonist you switch between.

Will AC Shadows be on PS4? Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be on PS4, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. It doesn’t seem as though it will come to any other platforms though, so Switch players are out of luck in that regard. We’ve yet to hear about a PS4 to PS5 upgrade path, but when we learn more, we’ll share details.

What is the pre-order bonus for Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Depending on what Edition of Assassin’s Creed Red you buy, you’ll get various add-ons and bonuses. The main one included in all pre-orders, however, is an exclusive quest called Thrown to the Dogs. We don’t know much about this quest, but from the one promo image, it seems like it could involve a dog companion of some kind.

