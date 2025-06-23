You need to see this brilliant, but slightly unhinged, Squid Game merch ahead of season 3

I didn't think I'd be recommending bloodstained Crocs when I got up today, but this Squid Game merch demands to be talked about. I mean, I'm not sure what other footwear features the Red Light Green Light statue glaring out at everyone from above your big toe.

Yes, there is an official pair of Squid Game Crocs; I'm not pulling your leg. And although I'm not the biggest Crocs fan, even I have to admit that they're very well done. The color-scheme and accessories on this Squid Game merch is spot-on, perfectly recreating the show's most iconic elements (like the jumpsuits and challenges, along with a little 'blood' splattered on the heel) without feeling tacky.

More importantly, they're on offer just in time for season 3 to air - you can grab a pair for $45 at Amazon instead of the usual $69.99.

Squid Game Crocs (Unisex) | $69.99 $45 at Amazon

Save 36% - These tie-in Crocs have only ever been a few cents less than this, and the average cost of them is much closer to $50. With that in mind, and considering how the third season is due to air soon so interest will be at an all-time high, this ends up being a great offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You want cool but practical merch

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of bulky Jibbitz



Price check:

💲 Crocs | Out of stock



UK price:

⭐ £69.99 £35 at Crocs

While the amount of stuff going on here would make you think that they'd be overly busy, Crocs somehow make it work with this Squid Game design.

The green jumpsuit aesthetic with a printed number tag on the back isn't too in your face so manages to feel quite sleek. In addition, the Jibbitz themselves are bulky but very true to the show in a thoughtful way that doesn't feel like a corporate brain-trust spat out ideas for "things Squid Game fans will probably like."

The Dalgona candy with a needle to scratch out a pattern (which I'd be pleased with as a pin, honestly). One of the hooded enforcers. A marbe. And yes, there is of course the Red Light Green Light Girl staring out at everyone's less-interesting footwear like a very judgemental watchdog. Sandals? Terrible. Running shoes? Boo.

All this is to say: yeah, I think these are pretty cool.

Want to get ready for the next set of episodes? Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game season 3.

