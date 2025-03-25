On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub

Assassin's Creed Shadows finally delivers on a fan request to have the historically-set series tackle feudal Japan. And it does so with plenty of ambition, evolving the open world RPG format that's developed since 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins further to create a gorgeous and immersive world that's home to tactile and violent combat as much as it is slick stealth.

After many hours talking with developers Ubisoft Quebec pre-release in our Assassin's Creed Shadow Big Preview, our final verdict is finally out now too (as you can see below). Yet, for a game with as much impact as Assassin's Creed Shadows, the release is just the beginning of the story. This is a landmark release for the industry as much as it for publisher Ubisoft and lead development studio Ubisoft Quebec. We talk with the studio about how it came together, pull apart everything we found interesting, and ponder what comes next below. Stick around as we update this hub with more exclusive access!

On the Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows – Feature Contents

01 | Assassin's Creed Shadows review

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Start here Assassin's Creed Shadows review: "More confidence, texture, and purpose than we've seen since Assassin's Creed pivoted into RPG territory": This latest entry in the open world RPG format manages to be a bold evolution, mixing ambitious systems with a freeform approach. It's not perfect, but a displays a boldness and ambition to reinvent that proves the series can still delight and surprise all these years on.

02 | Embracing new tech

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

03 | Best of both worlds

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Dev Access "We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director: Speaking with David Nibbelin, the game's realization and cinematic director, we discuss balancing Yasuke and Naoe across Assassin's Creed Shadows' storytelling, putting Ubisoft Quebec's unique spin on history, and more.

04 | Silent, deadly

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Stealth After 18 years, I'm convinced Assassin's Creed Shadows has perfected the series' ultimate stealth loop – all thanks to its deliciously dense castles: Fast-paced parkour and blending into the shadows has always been vital to the series' stealth. But the fidelity to play with light and sound hasn't been present until now. Combined with some wonderfully designed castles that offer up oodles of fresh feeling challenges, Assassin's Creed Shadows finally cracks the perfect stealth playground.

05 | Fashion's creed

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gear I've spent 20 hours in Assassin's Creed Shadows chasing drip and decor, and it's proving to be my biggest source of motivation in the RPG: Sure, gear for Naoe and Yasuke feature special effects and all sorts of percentage-based stat buffs. But they also look incredible. Thanks to a feature that allows you to equip gear for looks as well as just stats, we've been having a lot of fun playing around with making the two look spectacular. Check out our fits!

06 | Obstacle course

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Parkour Assassin's Creed Shadows' yellow paint parkour challenges are a highlight for me after 11 hours jumping around the world: Parkour is a core part of the Assassin's Creed identity, and a move away from city-focused settings caused the series to spread all that jumping thinly in recent entries. Assassin's Creed Shadows addresses this in a few ways, with Naoe's Path challenges being a particular highlight.

