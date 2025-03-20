After 11 hours, Assassin's Creed Shadows' yellow paint sections are my favorite bit

Features
By published

Now Playing | Assassin's Creed Shadows' use of yellow paint points towards some really fun parkour challenges

Naoe tackles a Path activity challenge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, crouching on a perch ready to make several more dangerous leaps ahead
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Yellow paint in modern games is a trend that's become noticeable to flag a path ahead for digital heroes, and even Assassin's Creed Shadows gets in on the action now and then. Yet, rather than getting stressed out about noticing the artificiality here it does the opposite. Because of the way it's used, when I see yellow markers playing as Naoe, I know I'm in for a good time.

That's because the game uses different levels of environmental marking for guidance. Most of the time it's subtle, becoming more obvious for trickier climbs. But the only time Assassin's Creed Shadows comes out using it in full force are for the yellow soaked Paths, parkour challenge activities that really get Naoe to use her full shinobi kit as she walks the path of the assassins that came before her. It's a great way to not just make use of the industry standard yellow paint, but to reframe it as something of a celebration.

All yellow

Naoe tackles a Path activity challenge in Assassin's Creed Shadows at night, balancing on a rope

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Love the use of yellow paint, or, indeed, loathe it, you can't deny it's all over games these days. In many cases, the need for very clear signposting is a result of an increase in graphical fidelity as games chase realism. What can look impressive as you stand back and look at it, can result in a massive amount of visual noise when actually playing, creating confusion as to what you can even interact with or climb. We've all looked at an environment at some point, unsure where the games want us to go or what we should even be looking for, be it a chest that blends in or a waist-high ledge you're meant to mantle that otherwise looks exactly the same as hundreds of invisible walls prior.

How you feel about yellow paint often comes down to how noticeable you find the (ideally subtle) hand of the developer guiding you forwards. After all, games are designed to prompt you to act in certain ways. Pac-Man moves constantly forward, gobbling up dots until you reach a wall, so you better guide him in a different direction. Mario runs ahead and the screen scrolls, but does not allow you to scroll backwards, so plow on. Mirror's Edge's stark white city is highlighted with different colors to signal various types of zones, with red highlights showing you where parkour runner Hope can jump next. I could go on. Out of respect for paragraph length, I wo–

Naoe tackles a Path activity challenge in Assassin's Creed Shadows, running towards a swing point

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed as a series is no stranger to canny use of visual design to mark the path ahead. Pretty much any game where you clamber around 3D environments is going to need it, and if you think it's not important then I implore you to think back to that one specific tower in the first Assassin's Creed. Real ones know I need to say no more – but rest assured figuring out the single way it wanted you to ascend was infuriating. Later games became clearer with signposting wear and tear on climbable bricks and walls. And who can forget the iconic bird nesting on a rooftop edge that tells you a haystack you can leap of faith into lies below?

All of this returns in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Wear and tear makes it clear where Yasuke and Naoe can scramble onto terraced rooftops, the birds are back to mark safe leaping points, and yellow bits of wood make quick footholds on many, many thick trunks. Even though Naoe has a grapple hook to quickly ascend many structures, it's always clear where handholds can go otherwise. But it's subtle and sporadic. Except for one Activity in particular: challenge paths.

Designed for Naoe, these have been left behind by the remnants of the 'Kakushiba' from which her shinobi Igan heritage draws (a real thing in history too – look it up!). Nestled into bits of the environment, these otherwise innocuous paths through nature have been deliberately designed as secret routes for those with her training, yellow footholds joined by splashes of the stuff on the walls and little yellow flags. In-universe, markings to follow have been left behind.

Naoe tackles a Path activity challenge in Assassin's Creed Shadows, climbing over rocks up a waterfall that's on the coast

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Paths are reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima's shrine challenges in some ways, where Jin Sakai would have to jump his way across to a shrine. But they also throwback to Assassin's Creed's long history of dedicated parkour challenges, stretching all the way back to the tombs Ezio would explore across his saga. Likewise, Naoe is retreading the footsteps of those who came before her, with these pathways one of the few things left behind by an order she never truly knew.

While Naoe's parkour is always varied, few require her to navigate from A to B, making traversal the challenge, quite like these Paths. Always slick enough where there's not too much difficulty, finding the way ahead and executing her moveset is nonetheless satisfying here. Each Path has its own theming and modes of parkour they champion. One has you leaping between rocky cliffs as waves smash down below, while another has you moving between pin-prick slabs of rock and weaving through treetrunks deep in a forest where the canopy makes it an eternal night. There's not too many of these in the game, so I won't spoil them, but they cleave through some serious distance on the maps, often leading to some great rewards from gear to new viewpoints – and, later, even some nuggets of lore, too.

For the most part, when you get used to each of the Activities on offer in Assassin's Creed Shadows they become a little rote, whether that's horseback archery, praying at a handful of shrines, doing a quick-time event to perform kata, or a QTE to perform meditation (okay, they're quite different QTEs, to be fair). Paths stand out as activities that always offer something new that's exciting to tackle, and crucially, build on the action you're already doing moment to moment throughout Assassin's Creed Shadows, merely shifting the context. The yellow paint means there's a path to follow, and I can't leave these roads untraveled.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows review for more!

See more PC Gaming Features
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Games Editor

Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to continue to revel in all things capital 'G' games. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's always got his fingers on many buttons, having also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, GamesMaster, PCGamesN, and Xbox, to name a few.

When not knee deep in character action games, he loves to get lost in an epic story across RPGs and visual novels. Recent favourites? Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, 1000xResist, and Metaphor: ReFantazio! Rarely focused entirely on the new, the call to return to retro is constant, whether that's a quick evening speed through Sonic 3 & Knuckles or yet another Jakathon through Naughty Dog's PS2 masterpieces.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naoe peeks at a guard from behind cover in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
After 6 hours with Assassin's Creed Shadows, here's the 10 details I love the most so far
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
Assassin's Creed Shadows hands-on: Stealthier and bloodier than ever
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Looking over the countryside in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows review: "More confidence, texture, and purpose than we've seen since Assassin's Creed pivoted into RPG territory"
The hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, using the tile editor to customize the base
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels The Sims with its customizable base: "It's good to have a home and a place where you feel at ease"
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tennoji Temple
All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Gansenji temple
All Gansenji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option
Yasuke looking at a shrine in sunset to gain Knowledge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Tech analysis finds Assassin's Creed Shadows is "one of the largest" PS5 Pro upgrades yet, and praises "a generational divide in lighting fidelity"
Latest in Features
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days
Boro and Alta sit on a bench together in Wanderstop
"It's OK for me to move on": Years after scoring Minecraft, composer C418's latest project is about running a cozy tea shop with a "stupidly complex music system"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
I'm playing Assassin's Creed Shadows with Immersive Mode and Expert difficulty on, and you should do the same
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill

Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tennoji Temple

All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame

Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
See more latest
Most Popular
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man 4 release date, cast, plot theories, and everything else we know about the Marvel movie
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
I'm playing Assassin's Creed Shadows with Immersive Mode and Expert difficulty on, and you should do the same
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days
Boro and Alta sit on a bench together in Wanderstop
"It's OK for me to move on": Years after scoring Minecraft, composer C418's latest project is about running a cozy tea shop with a "stupidly complex music system"
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
33 players swarm into a level in 33 Immortals
33 Immortals' 33-player co-op roguelike chaos keeps pulling me back, and its early access is on Xbox Game Pass today
Demona confronting Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Angela
Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman digs into why Demona is the "single most dangerous character" in the entire franchise ahead of her new solo comic